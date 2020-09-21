Longtime CEO of HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union to retire in 2021

Karl Yoneshige, president and CEO of HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union in Honolulu, will retire next year.

The $2 billion-asset credit union said it would work with executive recruitment firm D. Hilton Associates to find its next leader.

“I have had an immensely fulfilling career at HawaiiUSA FCU and am proud of the many accomplishments we have achieved at the credit union over the last 30 years,” Yoneshige said in a press release on Monday. “It has been a privilege to lead this credit union and serve the community, ensuring that we provide our members with affordable products and help them towards their financial goals. Working with the board of directors and the wonderful employees of the credit union is an experience I value greatly and will miss everyone upon my retirement.”

Yoneshige has worked in the financial services industry for more than four decades, including a 10-year stint at First Interstate Bank of Hawaii, which eventually merged into First Hawaiian Bank. He served as a loan administrator when he joined HawaiiUSA in 1988 and became CEO in 2001.

During his time leading HawaiiUSA, Yoneshige helped grow the credit union from $400 million in assets with 69,000 members to roughly $2 billion in assets and more than 130,000 members.

The credit union lost $1.7 million through the first six months of the year, compared with earning almost $8 million for the same period a year earlier, according to data from the National Credit Union Administration. Total interest income fell almost 16%, to $29.8 million, year over year.

