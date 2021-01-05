NAFCU to CDC: Prioritize coronavirus vaccinations for credit union staff

The National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions is calling for credit union employees to be prioritized in upcoming rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a letter on Monday, the trade group thanked the CDC for designating credit union staffers as “essential” employees, adding that they should be prioritized for vaccination following healthcare workers, those in long-term care facilities and older Americans.

“From the start of the pandemic, many credit unions took steps to help minimize person-to-person interaction, such as limiting staff travel, encouraging staff to telework as much as reasonably possible, and reminding members of online and mobile banking resources as well as drive-through windows, if available,” NAFCU President and CEO Dan Berger wrote. “The health and safety of credit union staff and members remains the industry’s top priority as the COVID-19 pandemic endures. We appreciate the designation of workers in the finance industry as ‘essential’ … and want to ensure that all credit union employees are able to receive a vaccine as soon as possible so they may continue to protect the health and financial well-being of their members and communities.”

NAFCU is the latest voice in a growing chorus calling for financial services workers to receive priority for the vaccine. One of President-elect Joe Biden’s priorities for his first 100 days in office is to reopen schools across the country for in-person instruction, which could put teachers, daycare workers and other educators in line ahead of the financial services sector.

And the industry’s success in the last year with serving consumers through electronic channels, drive-up windows and appointments with limited face-to-face contact could also hamper its push to move closer to the front of the line. Even if financial firms do receive priority, there are also concerns about whether credit unions and banks should require staff to be vaccinated and how to proceed should some employees elect not to receive the shot.