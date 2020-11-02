New CEO at Lower East Side People’s FCU started as a teller

The board of directors at Lower East Side People’s Federal Credit Union has named Aissatou Barry-Fall as its new president and CEO.

Aissatou Barry-Fall, CEO of Lower East Side People's FCU

She succeeds Maureen Genna, who held that position for 19 months but has since taken over as chief operating officer at NCPD Federal Credit Union in Plainview, N.Y.

Lower East Side People’s gained national notice in late 2017 when then-CEO Linda Levy sued the Trump administration over Mick Mulvaney’s appointment to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on an interim basis. That suit was subsequently thrown out and Levy retired early last year.

Barry-Fall has spent more than three decades at the $70 million-asset institution, having started as a teller and worked her way up through the ranks, including serving as operations manager and chief financial officer.

“It has been an honor and privilege to work with the LESPFCU family for the past 30 years,” she said in a press release Monday. “As the new CEO I look forward to working with the board and my colleagues to continue delivering the necessary services to improve the lives of our member[s] and the comities we serve. I will always continue the fight we believe in, financial and social justice for all.”

The credit union’s board worked with Humanidei + O’Rourke on the executive search.

Lower East Side People’s earned nearly $874,000 during the first three quarters of the year, a 44% increase over its net income during the same period of 2019.