New leadership on the way at City of Boston Credit Union

Neil Gordon has been named the next president and CEO of City of Boston Credit Union.

He replaces Daniel Waltz, who retired in September after three years as the $519 million-asset institution's leader. Gordon, who takes the helm on Jan. 4, joins CBCU from Millbury Federal Credit Union in Millbury, Mass., where he served as treasurer and chief financial and operations officer for the $392 million-asset shop.

Waltz spent more than two decades in the credit union movement, joining City of Boston CU in 2017 after 15 years in charge at Southern Mass Credit Union. Before that he spent 20 years in a variety of roles at First National Bank in McConnellsburg, Pa.

The credit union considered candidates from across the country in a search conducted by KLR Executive Search Group before selecting Gordon for the job.

“Of all the candidates interviewed, Neil’s expertise in all facets of a credit union's operation — from member service and marketing to lending and investment — stood out," said Chairman Greg Rooney in a Dec. 16 post on the company's website. "During the interview process, he took the proactive step of actually joining our credit union to immerse himself in the member experience."

For his part, Gordon said CBCU's "tremendous growth" over the past three years "has put us in a strong position to continue to do more to serve our members. I'm ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work in making a positive impact for the communities we serve."

City of Boston CU's assets have risen by almost 35% since the third quarter of 2017, according to call report data from the National Credit Union Administration. It reported roughly $307,000 in net income during the first three quarters of this year, compared with about $518,000 in earnings during the same period last year.