Wegner Awards paused for 2021

The credit union movement’s biggest annual gala is going virtual for 2021.

Andy Janning will emcee the National Credit Union Foundation Celebration

The annual Herb Wegner Memorial Awards from the National Credit Union Foundation, the industry’s version a lifetime achievement honor, have traditionally been held in conjunction with the Credit Union National Association’s Governmental Affairs Conference in Washington each year. However, with GAC set to be conducted online in 2021, the Wegner Awards have been put on hold.

“While we wish we could be in person for 2021, we accept that it wouldn’t be safe,” the Foundation said in an online statement. “With that, the Foundation has decided not to give out Wegner Awards in 2021 as we want to honor new winners the way they should be, in person with family and friends.”

In lieu of the traditional event, the group will host what it has billed as the National Credit Union Foundation Celebration, which will highlight the industry’s philanthropic efforts and leaders from the movement who are making a difference.

Andy Janning, who regularly emcees the gala, will once again host the event, which will also include a spotlight on previous Wegner Award winners as part of a fundraising event for NCUF.

“And yes, you can still get all dressed up — we sure will be,” the group added.

The event is scheduled for March 2, timed to coincide with CUNA’s 2021 GAC.

Coverage of 2020’s Wegner Award winners can be found here.