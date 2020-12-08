Credit unions can't rely on the same old messaging this holiday season

In the current climate, consumers are receiving countless marketing messages from organizations offering moral support, financial assistance, sales and more. Inboxes are overflowing and, as we approach the holidays, mailboxes will fill up further with direct mail advertising and holiday cards. So which of these messages will actually cut through the noise to connect with people this year?

Rhonda Basler is marketing director with Hallmark Business Connections

For the financial industry, a simple “happy holidays” strikes a chord that’s a bit out of place for the year we’re in. The most successful messaging strategies should help consumers feel heard and valued, and express gratitude for their business. Being grateful soothes the weary soul that is a company’s culture and makes it feel empowered to change the world through its products and services. Whether your credit union is setting records or trying to stay afloat, saying “thank you” to the people who keep your business going (and growing) fosters the exact feeling holidays are meant to create.

In short, gratitude brings out the best part of the human experience. Emiliana Simon-Thomas, Ph.D., a science director at the University of California, Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center, said it best: “We know empirically that if you are more grateful as a person, you do better. Your physical health is better, your mental health is better, you’re more resilient to stress.” From ads and emails, down to the very last holiday card, you must achieve the perfect balance between the usual cheery salutations and messaging around gratitude and appreciation.

Why credit unions should prioritize gratitude in 2020 holiday messaging

Mindfulness is now a well-established cultural trend that’s present in the products and services all around us. As part of that, the practice of gratitude — doing something intentional to express thanks — is critical. Businesses and consumers muddled through the year in different ways, but most can name at least one person or brand that supported them during this time. With this in mind, you must tailor your holiday messaging around gratitude to uplift and thank the consumers who trusted you this year.

Credit unions are particularly thankful for the members who remained loyal in uncertain times, supported their businesses, trusted them for the first time or perhaps referred someone to them. Each example of this trust and loyalty stems from a consumer-brand relationship, and your holiday greetings should reflect the value of those connections. It’s an unmatched opportunity to strengthen your relationships with members.

When you focus on gratitude in your executive greeting cards, for example, you communicate much more than well wishes for the holidays. You’re saying: “We understand you and we value your trust.” This assures employees and customers alike that they are supported this holiday season, even if this year’s celebrations feel different than those of Christmas past.

In a year filled with raw emotions, cheer only begins to scratch the surface. Clients want confirmation that a company understands their experiences. Two themes that ring true to all employees and customers are “thank you and stay safe,” but there are a few other ways financial marketers can cut through the noise and connect with the people they appreciate:

1. Speak directly to members. The first step in creating messages that resonate with people this holiday season requires getting insight into their priorities. Learn which words they need to hear during this time, stay mindful of which consumers you’re addressing when you send holiday messages and tailor greetings for sincerity.

Applying your personal style and tone goes a long way. For example, personal notes convey emotion, and the most heartfelt messages are handwritten and remembered easily. If you can, get a pen out or use a realistic handwriting font when creating holiday greetings this year. Find your own words to express messages of gratitude, such as: “with appreciation at the holidays,” “thank you and season’s greetings,” or “Happy New Year and stay safe.”

2. Remember that gratitude never gets old. In a time of much uncertainty, one thing is for sure: Gratitude never goes out of style. You should express gratitude as often as possible, even if your most recent message says, “thank you.” Repeat it. Some examples of appreciation statements include “we’re grateful for you” or “our warmest thanks to you.” No matter which phrasing fits your brand best, use gracious language at every opportunity.

3. Ensure your voice is heard. This year brings fierce competition among credit unions and you need to find creative ways to express gratitude to your brand’s loyal base. Think about the members who bring the most value to your credit union. They’re likely inundated with plenty of other brand messages this holiday season, meaning they might miss out on your communications.

Connecting with consumers emotionally helps retain them and makes them feel valued, but it remains one of the toughest obstacles facing retail financial institutions this year. Before 2020, credit unions connected with the public through in-person interaction. Now you must rely on other ways to make that same connection. It’s easy for members to pass over emails and social media posts, so consider bolstering your digital strategy with print mail this holiday season.

After all, brands that employ omnichannel messaging strategies enjoy key advantages in terms of reaching the most important people. First, they capture their audience’s attention in multiple spaces, giving them more opportunities to express gratitude. Second, companies that utilize multiple channels have an average customer retention rate of 89%, while brands with a single-channel approach retain only 33% of their customers. By taking a holistic approach to holiday messaging, you’ll make stronger connections with your audiences this season.

During this unique season of celebration, consumers want more than traditional greetings — they want appreciation for their loyalty and trust. Credit union marketers who ground their holiday campaigns in gratitude will create stronger connections with clients that will last well beyond this incredibly turbulent year.

