7 ways top women execs persist and prosper in a challenging market
Financial institutions are rethinking how they meet consumer needs and compete with new market entrants intent on disrupting the status quo. So innovation and professional development are in high demand.

From better understanding consumer priorities to expertly managing career advancement, here's a look at key success strategies that female financial services executives shared at the Most Powerful Women in Banking LEAD Conference in New York.
