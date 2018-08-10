BofA backlash, Facebook’s bad deal and selling a century-old bank: Top stories of the week

The Trump administration's stance on immigration is causing headaches for some banks, how a tiny black-owned bank is turning to fintech to turn itself around; why banks are rejecting Facebook's offer to share data and more from this week's most-read stories.
BofA faces backlash over questions about customers' citizenship
The bank's predicament suggests that the Trump administration's hard-line stance on immigration can cause headaches for financial institutions.
The mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac would have to draw as much as $78 billion in the event of a serious economic crisis, according to stress test results released Tuesday by the housing regulator.