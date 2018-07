Faces of the financial crisis: Where are they now? (Policymaker edition)

Bloomberg News

As head of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, respectively, Dan Mudd and Richard Syron were two of the most powerful figures in finance and Washington leading up to the crisis. Yet both Mudd, who had led Fannie since 2005, and Syron, who had run Freddie since 2003, were fired and replaced after the two government-sponsored enterprises were seized by the government and put into conservatorship in September 2008.Since then, Mudd served for two and a half years, ending in early 2012 , as CEO of Fortress Investment Group, a NY-based hedge fund. His resignation came shortly after the Securities and Exchange Commission filed charges against him claiming that he misled investors about Fannie’s exposure to subprime mortgages. (Mudd denied wrongdoing.) That case was settled in 2016 after Fannie agreed to pay the government $100,000 on Mudd’s behalf. Mudd remains active in finance. He joined London-based Gore Street Capital in October 2014 as a member of its board of directors and is an adviser to and investor in SANDBOXX, a military media and technology company.Syron, meanwhile, retired to Massachusetts following the crisis. Like Mudd, he settled with the SEC in 2015 over charges he and other executives misled investors about Freddie’s condition (Syron also denied wrongdoing). Syron paid $250,000 to the government and was banned from serving as a CEO for a year.