Faces of the financial crisis: Where are they now? (Policymaker edition)

Hank Paulson
Several years after leaving office in early 2009, Paulson went on to found the Paulson Institute, a U.S.-China relations think tank that focuses on economic growth and environmental sustainability. He serves as chairman of the group.
Tim Geithner
As Paulson's successor at Treasury under President Barack Obama, Geithner played a central role in the administration's efforts to stabilize and rebuild the financial system in the wake of the crisis. He was a key architect of the stress tests, which ultimately helped restore public confidence in the banking system. He also helped craft what would become the Dodd-Frank Act, Congress's primary response to the crisis. He stepped down from the position in 2013, following four years in office. He authored a book on the crisis and later joined the private equity firm Warburg Pincus, where he serves as president.