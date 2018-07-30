Faces of the financial crisis: Where are they now? (Policymaker edition)

Dodd and Frank were the chairmen, respectively, of the Senate Banking Committee and House Financial Services Committee. They were the two most pivotal figures in the congressional response to the crisis: the 2010 legislative overhaul of the financial regulatory system that bears the two lawmakers’ names.Dodd, a Connecticut Democrat, left the Senate not long after the passage of Dodd-Frank. In 2011, he was named the head of the Motion Picture Association of America, where he worked until late 2017. He is currently a senior counsel at the law firm of Arnold & Porter.Frank remained in the House until January 2013. He now serves on the Board of Directors for Signature Bank in New York, and remains outspoken on financial services issues.