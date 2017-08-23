Receiving Wide Coverage ... Tough times in subprime: U.K. subprime lender Provident Financial Group's stock plunged by two-thirds on Tuesday after announcing its second profit warning in two months, the resignation of its chief executive, and the end of its interim dividend.

"The company's grim news comes as U.K. consumer credit moves close to levels reached on the eve of the financial crisis, a situation that the Bank of England recently warned British banks about," the Wall Street Journal said.