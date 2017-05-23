Receiving Wide Coverage ... That settles it: Citigroup agreed to pay $97 million to settle a money laundering investigation involving its Banamex USA unit dating back to 2007. In exchange, the Justice Department agreed not to file criminal charges against Citi for inadequate oversight of Banamex.

The agreement, the first between a major bank and the JOD under Attorney General Jeff Sessions, "is far less than previous money laundering settlements with large banks and is one of the first to emerge since the change in presidential administrations," the Wall Street Journal noted. "Other deals with big banks have often topped $1 billion and involved so-called deferred prosecution agreements or criminal guilty pleas." Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, New York Times