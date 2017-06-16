Receiving Wide Coverage ... Succession plan?: MetLife CEO Steven Kandarian gave "significant" additional responsibilities to two senior executives seen as possible successors. Michel Khalaf, president of the insurer's European, Middle East and African operations, was named president of its U.S. business. EVP Marty Lippert, who runs MetLife's technology and customer service units, was given responsibility for MetLife Holdings, which oversees units that have discontinued new sales. Kandarian has no plans to retire even though he is now 65, the company's usual retirement age. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times

Wall Street Journal Slow going: Lending growth at European banks has pushed ahead of growth at American banks. Eurozone lending to nonfinancial companies rose by an annual rate of 2.4% in May, its fastest pace since mid-2009. That beat the 2% growth rate so far this month at U.S. banks. That's the first time that has happened since early 2011, the Journal said.