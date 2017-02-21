More time, please: The U.K. government said it will ask the European Commission not to require Royal Bank of Scotland, which is 72% state-owned, to sell its Williams & Glyn branch network by the end of the year. Sale of the branch network was a condition of the $56 billion government bailout of the bank during the financial crisis, but efforts have "been stymied by the pace of the bank's recovery," the New York Times reports. The bank has not reported a full-year profit since 2007. Financial Times, New York Times

The search is on: President Trump has begun the process of filling the vacancies on the Federal Reserve's seven-member board of governors, including the vice chairman for bank supervision and a community banker. He is reportedly "leaning toward candidates with banking and financial world experience rather than academic economists," the Journal reported.