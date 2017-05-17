We're watching you: The hackers behind the WannaCry cyberattack who extorted $66,000 worth of bitcoin from victims may have trouble cashing in their ill-gotten gains. "While bitcoin generally offers anonymity to its users, it isn't absolute," the Journal notes. "Once a hacker tries to exchange the virtual lucre for government-backed currency, it can be easier for government authorities to track it, depending on how it is done. If the hackers want to convert their bitcoin, they will likely enter into a high-stakes, digitized battle with various governments. And that highlights some of the limitations of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies."

Taking the heat: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon "endured a rough ride" at the bank's annual meeting Tuesday from some shareholders worried about his ties to President Donald Trump. Dimon, chairman of the Business Roundtable, one of the most prominent lobbying groups in Washington, and a member of Trump's strategic and policy forum, was urged to publicly disavow some of Trump's policies. (Also: American Banker)