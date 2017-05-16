Lending Club has hired a PayPal Holdings executive as its president, part of a shuffling of the company’s management ranks after the departure of the company’s founder and CEO.
Steve Allocca will join Lending Club on May 22, the San Francisco-based online lender said Tuesday in a press release. He will lead its efforts to deliver credit across an expanding range of product categories, according to the company.
