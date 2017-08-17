Wall Street Journal Money laundering worsens: Money laundering risk has increased in the past year, according to the Basel Institute on Governance’s annual ranking of countries. The global average of the 146 countries rose to 6.15 from 5.85 last year, according to the Basel AML Index. Iran was once again the highest risk country, followed by Afghanistan.

“Although a majority of countries legally comply with current [AML and counter-terrorism financing] standards, most continue to fall (sometimes severely short) in terms of effective implementation and enforcement of these laws,” the Basel Institute said.