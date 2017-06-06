Receiving Wide Coverage ... Under new management: President Trump will nominate Joseph Otting, a former lieutenant of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin when both were at OneWest, to be the next comptroller of the currency. He would replace Keith Noreika, who was named acting comptroller about a month ago. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times American Banker

No deal: Pacific Investment Management and other bondholders in Novo Banco SA are threatening to scuttle the sale of the troubled Portuguese bank to Lone Star Funds and find another buyer: themselves. Lone Star agreed in March to invest €1 billion ($1.11 billion) for a 75% stake in the bank. The deal, which was made with the Bank of Portugal, was contingent on bondholders putting up €500 million by swapping €3 billion in senior bonds for new notes. Now Pimco and its fellow bondholders have offered to buy the bank themselves.