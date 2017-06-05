WASHINGTON – Former OneWest President and CEO Joseph Otting has been named as President Trump’s pick to be the next Comptroller of the Currency, the first of several banking regulators to be officially picked by the administration.

Trump announced his intent to nominate Otting as Comptroller late Monday, after months of speculation that he was likely to get the job. While Otting has been a banker for decades, his most well-known role was working with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at OneWest Bank.