Receiving Wide Coverage ... Shadow banking: Chinese companies are turning to "murkier forms of financing" outside the banking system as bank lending and bond financing have dried up or become too expensive as the government cracks down on risky lending. Lending from trusts, which raise money from individuals and corporations and lend it out, totaled $129.5 billion in the first four months of this year, nearly five times as much as the same period last year.

"Economists worry that Chinese companies are borrowing too much money outside the scrutiny of regulators and planting too many potential debt bombs in the corners of China's financial system," the New York Times commented.