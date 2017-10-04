ST. LOUIS — Cynthia Blankenship's message is simple: Bankers must step up their individual efforts to influence lawmakers and regulators.

The vice chairman and president of Bank of the West in Grapevine, Texas, and its holding company, Greater Southwest Bancshares, wants to drive that point home to attendees of the annual community banking research conference co-hosted this week by the Federal Reserve and the Conference of State Bank Supervisors.