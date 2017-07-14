Print Email Reprints Share

RBB Bancorp, an Asian-American bank in Los Angeles, is going public.

The $1.4 billion-asset company is planning to raise about $50 million through an initial public offering. A number of RBB investors, including CEO Alan Thian, are planning to sell another $21.4 million in stock.

