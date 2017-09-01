Associated Banc-Corp in Green Bay, Wis., plans to close 36 branches as part of its $482 million acquisition of Bank Mutual in Brown Deer, Wis.

The $29 billion-asset Associated disclosed in applications with the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency that it will close roughly half of Bank Mutual’s 58 branches, including seven in Milwaukee. Associated will close eight of its own branches.