A beta product launch by an Austin, Texas, credit union and a locally based fintech aims to expand consumers' options with their monthly loan payment amounts, while illustrating how community-based institutions try to reach technologically savvy consumers.
The $125 million-asset Capitol Credit Union became the first financial institution last month to offer customers the product, Kasasa Loans. The product, developed by an Austin-based fintech company called Kasasa, allows borrowers to make larger than minimum payments but then "take back" the extra money in the future if they need the cash.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In