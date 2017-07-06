The U.S. auto finance arm of Volkswagen is investing in a California startup that enables car shoppers to arrange loans over their mobile phones.
The financing deal provides a shot in the arm for AutoGravity, which has established itself as an early leader in the race to update the auto financing process for the smartphone era.
