Banc of California in Irvine is planning to eliminate jobs as part of a broader effort to substantially reduce its overhead.
Just days after announcing plans to sell its mortgage operation, the $11.2 billion-asset company disclosed in a regulatory filing Monday that it will further cut costs by shrinking its headcount, consolidating and eliminating departments and reviewing vendor relationships.
