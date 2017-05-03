Banc of California closed the books on a tumultuous first quarter, reporting lower net income that reflected restructuring charges and higher credit costs.
The $11.1 billion-asset company said in a press release Wednesday that its quarterly earnings fell 20% from a year earlier to $12.1 million. This year’s results included $5.2 million in charges following the company’s decision to sell its mortgage business and lay off about 140 employees.
