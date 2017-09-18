Hurricanes Harvey and Irma could give bankers a reason to suspend M&A as they assess each storm’s fallout.
Natural disasters tend to put longer-term strategic plans on hold as buyers and sellers make sure their franchises return to normal and employees and customers are safe. At the same time, bankers may want to review a target’s post-disaster condition.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In