A deep bench is important for any bank, but strong succession plans are crucial once banks decide to become active M&A players.
Occasionally financial institutions have to deal with the unexpected departure of a key executive — someone could suddenly retire or be diagnosed with a serious illness. Abrupt management changes can imperil acquisitions that are currently being negotiated or have already been announced. Potential sellers may shy away from buyers that rely too heavily on a key individual.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In