Bank M&A in the Southeast has been hotter than blue blazes.
The region is leading the nation in several key M&A metrics, accounting for a third of all bank mergers and more than half of total deal volume at midyear, based on data compiled by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In