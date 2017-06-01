Big-bank CEOs are counting on growth on the retail side of the business — from credit cards to mortgages — to help lift them out of the funk in commercial lending.
Asked Thursday about where they see opportunities for consumer loan growth, the heads of several big banks including Wells Fargo and SunTrust sounded unabashedly optimistic.
