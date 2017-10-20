Flush with capital and facing stiff competition for customers, many regional banks appear to be mulling acquisitions as they look to accelerate growth.

On earnings conference calls in recent days, some bank executives said that they are eyeing deals in business lines, like insurance or mortgage servicing, in hopes of boosting fee income while others entertained the notion of expanding into new markets via whole-bank acquisitions. BB&T Chairman and Chief Executive Kelly King even told analysts that he would “absolutely” be interested in acquiring a fintech firm that it could learn from as part of its ongoing push to improve its digital offerings.