California First National Bancorp in Irvine is looking to shrink its leveraged loan portfolio drastically after receiving a new directive from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
The $880 million-asset company disclosed in a regulatory filing Monday that the OCC advised its bank in a March 21 letter to “substantially reduce” its concentration of leveraged loans. The letter followed an interim examination.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In