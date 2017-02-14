Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON — In a letter to 13 fintech companies, California’s financial regulator on Tuesday acknowledged the limitations of the state-by-state licensing system and pledged to hear their suggestions on how to improve it.

Jan Owen, the state’s commissioner of business oversight, invited the companies to meet with her in late March for a “frank, constructive dialogue.”

