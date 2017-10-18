Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau released non-binding principles Wednesday for third parties that use consumer financial data to help guide the development of innovative but safe fintech solutions.

The guidance said consumers should have greater ability to obtain information about their financial data from providers, while providers should collect information in a manner that does not expose consumers to data breaches, among other principles.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial