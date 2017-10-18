WASHINGTON — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau released non-binding principles Wednesday for third parties that use consumer financial data to help guide the development of innovative but safe fintech solutions.
The guidance said consumers should have greater ability to obtain information about their financial data from providers, while providers should collect information in a manner that does not expose consumers to data breaches, among other principles.
