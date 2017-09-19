WASHINGTON — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday filed an enforcement action against Top Notch Funding, a New Jersey-based loan broker that targeted its offers at consumers waiting to cash out on settlements or victim-compensation funds.
“It is reprehensible that Top Notch and its owner sought to scam NFL concussion victims, 9/11 heroes, and others to turn a quick profit,” CFPB Director Richard Cordray said in a press release. "We allege that this company, its owner, and its associates misled vulnerable consumers by lying about the terms of the deals they offered.”
