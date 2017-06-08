The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is redoubling its efforts to stamp out a controversial type of credit card that is available from some of the nation’s largest retailers.
The product – known as a deferred interest card – is used by many Americans to finance big-ticket purchases. But for unwary shoppers, it can prove quite costly.
