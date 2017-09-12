Print Email Reprints Share

Chemical Financial in Midland, Mich., is planning to close several dozen branches and scale back its dealings in indirect auto lending.

The $19 billion-asset company disclosed in a regulatory filing late Tuesday that it will close 25 branches during the fourth quarter. Chemical already shuttered 13 locations during the current quarter.

