Citigroup on Thursday announced that Yolande Piazza will serve as the permanent head of its fintech unit.

Piazza had been serving in that role on an interim basis since August, when the previous chief executive of Citi FinTech, Heather Cox, left for a role with USAA.

Piazza has been with Citi for nearly 30 years and has held several technology leadership roles, including chief operating officer of Citi FinTech.

Yolande Piazza, head of Citi FinTech

In a memo, Stephen Bird, the chief executive of Citi's global consumer bank, praised Piazza’s contributions since she took over as interim CEO of the fintech unit.

“Under her leadership, we successfully launched a new set of features for U.S. Retail Bank clients that make us the first global bank to integrate banking and wealth management on mobile — epitomizing ‘playing to win,' " Bird said in the memo.

Citi FinTech, he wrote, “is charged with delivering a radically simple, connected customer experience on mobile. Through co-creation with customers, an agile operating model and next generation technology, their mandate is to dramatically change and accelerate how we design, build, create, work and ultimately, deliver.”

