Citigroup has hired two executives from outside the company for key technology roles.

Lisa Cochran, left, joins Citigroup as as head of operations digitization and technology. Yasaman Hadjibashi, right, will also be joining Citi as global consumer technology head of data and analytics.

Lisa Cochran joined Citi as head of operations digitization and technology, the company said Tuesday. In this new role, she will partner with leadership teams across Citi’s global consumer bank operations.

Most recently, she spent over two years as vice president of sales, servicing and digital technology at Humana. Previously, Cochran worked at Softcard (which was later acquired by Google) and held a variety of roles during a 17-year tenure at Bank of America.

Citi also announced Yasaman Hadjibashi will become global consumer technology head of data and analytics on Nov. 27.

Hadjibashi was previously the group chief creation officer of Barclays Africa Group, where she spearheaded the group’s innovation agenda across all business units, functions and geographies.