Citizens hires JPMorgan Chase exec to lead digital expansion

Citizens Financial Group in Providence, R.I., has hired a JPMorgan Chase executive with a background in personal finance management to lead the expansion of its own digital offerings.

Donald Felix will join the $180 billion-asset Citizens in January as head of national banking. He will report to Eric Schuppenhauer, the company's president of consumer lending and national banking.

“We’re pleased to welcome Don to Citizens to help accelerate our national growth plans in an innovative and digital-first way,” Schuppenhauer said in a Wednesday press release.

“As customer behavior and preferences migrate digitally, his deep financial services experience positions us well to capitalize on our leading platform in Citizens Access, and build out of new national, and digital-first, revenue streams,” Shuppenhauer added.

Donald Felix is set to become head of national banking at Citizens Financial.

Felix was most recently a managing director and head of financial health at JPMorgan Chase Consumer Banking. In that role, he was responsible for developing the company’s strategy for personal finance management, including new products, digital features and branch sales strategies.

Among his responsibilities at Citizens, Felix will lead the expansion of the company’s digital franchise, Citizens Access, which it launched in mid-2018.

Originally developed as a deposit-gathering strategy, the company’s leadership has said in recent months that it intends to expand that suite of products beyond savings accounts and certificates of deposit.