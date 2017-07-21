Citizens Financial Group in Providence, R.I., benefited from fee and interest income in the second quarter as interest rate increases boosted yields on commercial and consumer loans.
Second-quarter net income for the $151.4 billion-asset company was $318 million, up 31% from the same time last year. Its earnings per share of 63 cents beat analysts’ average estimate of 59 cents, according to FactSet Research Systems.
