Online lenders are evading New York regulations by claiming their loans are “made” by federally chartered or out-of-state partner banks, the state’s top financial regulator told lawmakers in Albany Monday.

Maria Vullo, superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services, urged legislators to clarify the statutory definition of “making loans” to include a wider range of companies.

