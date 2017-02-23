Columbia Banking System in Tacoma, Wash., acted quickly to find a temporary leader.
The $9.6 billion-asset company said in a press release late Wednesday that Hadley Robbins, its chief operating officer, had become interim CEO. Robbins succeeded Melanie Dressel, who died unexpectedly on Sunday.
