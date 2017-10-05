Ohio bankers are keeping an open mind about a possible gubernatorial run by Richard Cordray.
While Cordray hasn’t announced any plans, his tenure as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is enough to make bankers nervous in a 2018 race to succeed Gov. John Kasich that already has several declared candidates.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In