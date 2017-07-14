First Horizon National in Memphis, Tenn., reported a significant increase in quarterly earnings as increased lending and cost control offset a decline in fee income.
The $29.4 billion-asset company said Friday that its second-quarter profit rose 61% from a year earlier to $90.8 million. First Horizon also announced during the quarter that it will buy the $10.1 billion-asset Capital Bank Financial in a deal that will substantially increase its operations in the Carolinas.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In