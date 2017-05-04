Bryan Jordan is willing to do something most Americans aren’t — wager that Washington will get its work done.
The agreement that his company, First Horizon National in Memphis, Tenn., announced Thursday to buy Capital Bank Financial in Charlotte, N.C., would push it much closer to $50 billion of assets — the point at which banks become systemically important financial institutions under federal law and regulatory oversight ramps up.
