Sterling Bancorp in Montebello, N.Y., is facing questions over Community Reinvestment Act deficiencies that could delay approval of its deal to buy Astoria Financial in Lake Success, N.Y.

The Federal Reserve Board, in a May 11 letter addressed to Astoria’s legal counsel, outlined several issues it wants clarified before approving Sterling’s $2.2 billion deal for Astoria. The merger, announced in March, is this year’s biggest bank M&A deal.