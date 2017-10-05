American consumers continue to pay their bills on time even as they take on more and more debt.
In its quarterly consumer delinquency bulletin released Thursday, the American Bankers Association said that the delinquency rate on consumer loans held steady at 1.56% in the second quarter, unchanged from the prior quarter and still well below the 15-year average of 2.16%.
