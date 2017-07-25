WASHINGTON — The House was expected Tuesday to pass a Congressional Review Act resolution to nullify the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s rule banning mandatory arbitration clauses, despite Democrats’ efforts to portray the move as a gift to big banks.
The outcome of the House vote is not in doubt, but the situation is murkier in the Senate, where more than two GOP defections could sink the effort.
