WASHINGTON — Acting Comptroller of the Currency Keith Noreika on Thursday called for steps to ease the asset thresholds that determine whether banks are subject to certain provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act.

In prepared remarks to a meeting of bankers in Dallas, Noreika said “arbitrary thresholds often have the perverse effect of acting as competitive barriers.”

